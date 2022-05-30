ajc logo
French Open updates | Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals

Russia's Daria Kasatkina waves to the public after defeating Italy's Camilla Giorgi during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Monday, May 30, 2022 in Paris. Kasatkina won 6-2, 6-2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Russia's Daria Kasatkina waves to the public after defeating Italy's Camilla Giorgi during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Monday, May 30, 2022 in Paris. Kasatkina won 6-2, 6-2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Daria Kasatkina has matched her best performance in a major by reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Daria Kasatkina has matched her best performance in a major by reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi.

The 20th-seeded Kasatkina saved a break point as she served for the match and clinched it on back-to-back unforced errors from Giorgi.

She will next play either Madison Keys or Veronika Kudermetova.

“I’m excited about the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, most important," said Kasatkina, who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018. "It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net.”

___

12:05 p.m.

The International Tennis Federation has awarded Stan Smith its highest honor, the Philippe Chatrier Award.

Smith won the singles titles at the U.S. Open in 1971 and Wimbledon the following year, and also won five Grand Slam doubles titles and was part of seven Davis Cup winning teams for the United States.

The award, named after the former ITF president, was introduced in 1996 and recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Off the court, Smith established his Stan Smith shoe brand in the 1970s and had coaching roles with the USTA, working with players including Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati and Michael Chang.

"(Smith) has made an enormous contribution to tennis on and off the court for more than half a century and it is an honor to recognize his achievements,” ITF President David Haggerty said in a statement.

The award will be officially presented Monday at the ITF World Champions Awards in Paris.

Smith, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, said he was joining a “great list of people who have done great jobs on the court but also off the court.”

“It is also very special because I knew Philippe Chatrier well, and he has done so much for the game,” Smith said.

___

11:10 a.m.

Action at Roland Garros is underway on Day 9 with Daria Kasatkina playing Camila Giorgi in a fourth-round match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Madison Keys is scheduled to open play on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

Wins for Keys and for 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula over Irina-Camelia Begu would ensure four U.S. women in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2002. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, and 18-year-old Coco Gauff have already advanced.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will be chasing a 32nd consecutive win when she plays Zheng Qinwen. Swiatek is aiming to equal the third-longest win streak on the women’s tour since 2000. Venus Williams leads that list with 35 in 2000, followed by Serena Williams with 34 in 2013 and Justine Henin with 32 in 2008.

In men’s fourth-round matches, 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Holger Rune of Denmark and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has a night match against 33-year-old Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Stan Smith eyes the ball before returning the volley in the final round of the U.S. Indoor Tennis Championship in Philadelphia, Feb. 12, 1973. Smith, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and was part of seven U.S. Davis Cup winning teams, earned the Philippe Chatrier Award for making significant contributions to tennis on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

Credit: Brian Horton

FILE - Stan Smith eyes the ball before returning the volley in the final round of the U.S. Indoor Tennis Championship in Philadelphia, Feb. 12, 1973. Smith, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and was part of seven U.S. Davis Cup winning teams, earned the Philippe Chatrier Award for making significant contributions to tennis on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

Credit: Brian Horton

Credit: Brian Horton

FILE - Stan Smith eyes the ball before returning the volley in the final round of the U.S. Indoor Tennis Championship in Philadelphia, Feb. 12, 1973. Smith, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and was part of seven U.S. Davis Cup winning teams, earned the Philippe Chatrier Award for making significant contributions to tennis on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

Credit: Brian Horton

Credit: Brian Horton

FILE - President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Stan Smith salutes the crowd during induction Hall of Fame ceremonies, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Newport, R.I. Smith, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and was part of seven U.S. Davis Cup winning teams, earned the Philippe Chatrier Award for making significant contributions to tennis on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

FILE - President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Stan Smith salutes the crowd during induction Hall of Fame ceremonies, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Newport, R.I. Smith, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and was part of seven U.S. Davis Cup winning teams, earned the Philippe Chatrier Award for making significant contributions to tennis on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

FILE - President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Stan Smith salutes the crowd during induction Hall of Fame ceremonies, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Newport, R.I. Smith, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and was part of seven U.S. Davis Cup winning teams, earned the Philippe Chatrier Award for making significant contributions to tennis on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

