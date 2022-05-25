BreakingNews
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Canton neighborhood
ajc logo
X

French Open updates | Raducanu loses in 2nd round

Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

caption arrowCaption
Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round.

The 19-year-old Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Sasnovich won 12 of 14 service points in the second set en route to her 16th career victory over a top-20 player.

The 12th-seeded Raducanu failed to convert on five break-point chances at 1-1 in the third set.

Sasnovich advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. This is her seventh appearance.

The 28-year-old Sasnovich had also beaten Raducanu at Indian Wells last year in the Briton’s first match after winning the title at Flushing Meadows.

___

1:05 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reached the third round at the French Open by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3).

The 15th-seeded Azarenka had only 13 unforced errors to Petkovic's 42.

Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open and was a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2013.

The 34-year-old Petkovic reached the French Open semifinals in 2014 but has not been beyond the third round at any Grand Slam since then. She is a five-time clay-court champion on the tour.

___

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the schedule at the French Open as the second round begins on Day 4.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Alcaraz meets compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 19-year-old Spaniard is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022.

Thirteen-time champion Nadal will close the day on Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session against Corentin Moutet.

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Sebastian Baez in the afternoon.

The most intriguing women’s matchup pits 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns the ball to Britain's Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns the ball to Britain's Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns the ball to Britain's Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Spectators watch second round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Spectators watch second round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Spectators watch second round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UK's Johnson 'humbled' but wants to move on from 'partygate'
7m ago
Live updates | 19 kids, 2 adults slain in school shooting
10m ago
Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting
14m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top