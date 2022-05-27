ajc logo
French Open updates | Alcaraz center-court nightcap on Day 6

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (9-7), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

National & World News
49 minutes ago
The big favorites in the men’s draw have third-round matches on Day 6 at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

The big favorites in the men’s draw have third-round matches on Day 6 at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic continues his title defense at Court Philippe Chatrier against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

Fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp. Nadal is 8-0 against the Dutchman.

In the nightcap on center court, sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays Sebastian Korda in what could be a tricky matchup for the 19-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz’s only loss in 19 matches on clay this season was to Korda. The 21-year-old American beat Alcaraz last month in Monte Carlo.

In the women's draw, the youngest player remaining is 18-year-old Coco Gauff and she'll face the oldest in 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez plays Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

