French Open runner-up Ruud loses in 2nd round at Wimbledon

Norway's Casper Rudd plays a return to France's Ugo Humbert in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Norway's Casper Rudd plays a return to France's Ugo Humbert in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

By CHRIS LEHOURITES, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Yet another of the highest-ranked players on the men’s tour is out of the tournament at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Yet another of the highest-ranked players on the men's tour is out of the tournament at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal are not among them.

Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Nadal at this year's French Open, became the seventh of the top 11-ranked male players to be out of the grass-court Grand Slam for either losing early, injury, illness or being banned.

Ruud, who was seeded third but ranked sixth, lost to Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round.

Djokovic, a six-time Wimbledon champion who is looking for his fourth straight title at the All England Club, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round. Nadal advanced to the second round on Tuesday.

The third-ranked Djokovic, No. 4 Nadal, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Carlos Alcaraz are the only players in the top 11 remaining in the draw. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev is out because of a ban on Russians over the war in Ukraine, No. 2 Alexander Zverev is injured, No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia is also banned, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz lost, and No. 11 Matteo Berrettini withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the women's tournament, three of the top 11 ranked players were eliminated on Wednesday.

Anett Kontaveit lost to Juke Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 6-0, while 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza was beaten by Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-0 and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Kontaveit was seeded second at Wimbledon, while Muguruza was ninth and Raducanu 10th.

Kontaveit said she had COVID-19 in recent months and has struggled to get her energy back.

“I had it a couple, two months ago, I think, or something like that. Then I tried to come back very quickly. I started training. It was low intensity, but I was still training every day. I think that was where I went wrong,” the 26-year-old Estonian said. “Just thinking back at it, I probably should have given myself more time to recover.”

Among the winners were No. 6 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who beat Tereza Martincova 7-6 (1), 7-5 in a match that started Tuesday, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, and No. 15 Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Ruud was making his third appearance at the All England Club. His victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday was his first at the grass-court Grand Slam.

He became the first Norwegian player to reach a Grand Slam final when he made the championship match at Roland Garros, but he lost to Nadal in straight sets. He had withdrawn from the Australian Open with an ankle injury.

No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, No. 23 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, No. 25 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia and No. 32 Oscar Otte of Germany all advanced to the third round.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

France's Ugo Humbert celebrates winning a point from Norway's Casper Rudd in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit returns the ball to Germany's Jule Niemeier during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit returns the ball to Germany's Jule Niemeier during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

