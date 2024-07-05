Nation & World News

French Open runner-up Paolini first player into 4th round at Wimbledon

French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini became the first player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon after beating 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (4), 6-1
Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after winning a point against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after winning a point against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
20 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini became the first player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon after beating 2109 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Friday.

Paolini, the No. 7 seed, was broken in the opening game of the first set but broke right back and didn't face another break point after that. The Italian, who reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing to Iga Swiatek, had never been past the first round in three previous appearances at Wimbledon.

She was playing under the retractable roof on No. 1 Court in the first match to get underway Friday after rain wiped out play on the outside courts in the morning.

More showers were forecast during the day. Perhaps fittingly, 86-year-old actor Dustin Hoffman — known for his title role in "Rain Man" — was in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Frances Tiafoe, also under a retractable roof.

No. 12-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States was the first man into the fourth round, beating No. 23 Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

