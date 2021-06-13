French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings

Tennis players are required to attend news conferences if requested to do so. They face a maximum fine of $20,000 if they violate the rules.

“On the $15,000 fine, you noticed we did not want to put that fine at the maximum,” said Oudea-Castera. “On purpose we only wanted to be at 15 because we wanted to send a message that we wouldn’t go to a default right away. We wanted to have a progressive escalation should she continue not to commit to her obligations.”

Oudea-Castera however admitted that organizers “can do better" in dealing with players' mental health issues, adding that all four Grand Slams will “take the initiative on the matter together."

French Open organizers said they “took care” of Osaka since her withdrawal and French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton said former French player Nathalie Dechy received a positive update from her.

“She’s in Florida, having rest with the family. That’s the most important thing for us,” Moretton said.

