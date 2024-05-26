French Open 2024: Alcaraz and Swiatek won the singles titles. What are the early Wimbledon odds?

PARIS (AP) — Catch up on the 2024 French Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about what happened at the clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the early Wimbledon betting odds are and more:

What Happened on Sunday?

Carlos Alcaraz won his first French Open title and third Grand Slam trophy overall with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alexander Zverev in 4 hours, 19 minutes. Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces — clay, grass and hard courts. Rafael Nadal was about 1 1/2 years older when he did it. Zverev is 0-2 in major finals. Hours before Zverev won his semifinal in Paris on Friday, an out-of-court settlement ended a trial in Germany stemming from a former girlfriend's accusation of assault during a 2020 argument. In the women's doubles final on Sunday, Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam doubles title by teaming up with Katerina Siniakova to defeat Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3. Gauff, a 20-year-old American, won her first major singles title at last year's U.S. Open. Paolini was also the runner-up in singles at Roland Garros, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets in Saturday's final.

The Schedule

Wimbledon starts at the All England Club on July 1.