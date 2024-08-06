Breaking: Morehouse School of Medicine receives record donation to an HBCU school
Nation & World News

French museum network hit by ransomware attack, but no disruptions are reported at Olympic events

The Paris prosecutor’s office says a ransomware attack has targeted the central data systems of the Grand Palais and other museums in the Réunion des Musées Nationaux network, some of which are hosting events for the Summer Olympics
A view of the Grand Palais, the venue that will host fencing and Taekwondo at the 2024 Summer Olympics, is pictured Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A view of the Grand Palais, the venue that will host fencing and Taekwondo at the 2024 Summer Olympics, is pictured Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
38 minutes ago

A ransomware attack has targeted the central data systems of Paris' Grand Palais and other museums in the Réunion des Musées Nationaux network, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday. Some of the venues in the network are hosting competitions for the Summer Olympics.

The attack, detected on Sunday, hit data systems used by around 40 museums across France.

Despite the breach, Paris authorities said Tuesday there has been no disruption to the Olympic events.

The Grand Palais is hosting fencing and taekwondo competitions, while the Château de Versailles, also part of the RMN network, is the venue for equestrian sports and the modern pentathlon.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has assigned the investigation to a subdivision, the Brigade for Combating Cybercrime, to determine the extent and perpetrators of the attack. Efforts are ongoing to secure and restore the affected systems.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Takeaways from AP’s story on Olympics security hitting minorities, others flagged as...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympics security means minorities and others flagged as potential terror threats can’t...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympic triathletes swim in Seine River after days of concerns about water quality
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After water quality concerns canceled test runs, Olympic triathletes plunge into the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What are carry trades and how did they contribute to this week's global market mayhem?7m ago
Kipyegon puts drama from night before behind her, starts quest for 3rd straight 1,500...16m ago
Saudi Arabia's Aramco reports lower half-year profits as economic worries dampen energy...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future