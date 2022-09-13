ajc logo
X

French media: Iconic director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

FILE - Film director Jean-Luc Godard smokes at Cannes festival, France on May 25, 1982. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Film director Jean-Luc Godard smokes at Cannes festival, France on May 25, 1982. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his debut feature “Breathless” and stood for years as one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors has died, French media reported. He was 91.

Multiple French media outlets confirmed that they had learned the news of his death from his relatives on Tuesday.

Godard defied convention over a long career that began in the 1950s as a film critic. He rewrote rules for camera, sound and narrative.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play “Hail Mary” grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

But Godard also made a string of films, often politically charged and experimental, which pleased few outside a small circle of fans and frustrated many critics through their purported overblown intellectualism.

Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was “sad, sad. Immensely so" at the news of Godard's death.

Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930 in Paris, Godard grew up in Nyon, Switzerland, studied ethnology at the Sorbonne in France’s capital, where he was increasingly drawn to the cultural scene that flourished in the Latin Quarter “cine-club” after World War II.

He became friends with future big-name directors Francois Truffaut, Jacques Rivette and Eric Rohmer and in 1950 founded the shortlived Gazette du Cinema. By 1952 he had begun writing for the prestigious movie magazine Cahiers du Cinema.

After working on two films by Rivette and Rohmer in 1951, Godard tried to direct his first movie while traveling through North and South America with his father, but never finished it.

Back in Europe, he took a job in Switzerland as a construction worker on a dam project. He used the pay to finance his first complete film, the 1954 “Operation Concrete,” a 20-minute documentary about the building of the dam.

Returning to Paris, Godard worked as spokesman for an artists’ agency and made his first feature in 1957 — “All Boys Are Called Patrick,” released in 1959 — and continued to hone his writing.

He also began work on “Breathless,” based on a story by Truffaut. It was to be Godard’s first big success when it was released in March 1960.

The movie stars Belmondo as a penniless young thief who models himself on Hollywood movie gangsters and who, after he shoots a police officer, goes on the run to Italy with his American girlfriend, played by Jean Seeberg.

Like Truffaut’s The 400 Blows, released in 1959, Godard’s film set the new tone for French movie aesthetics. Godard rejected conventional narrative style and instead used frequent jump-cuts that mingled philosophical discussions with action scenes.

He spiced it all up with references to Hollywood gangster movies, and nods to literature and visual art.

In 1961, Godard married Danish-born model and actress Anna Karina, who appeared in a string of movies he made during the remainder of the 1960s, all of them seen as New Wave landmarks. Notable among them were “My Life to Live,” “Alphaville” and “Crazy Pete,” — which also starred Belmondo and was rumored to have been shot without a script.

Godard also launched what was to be a career-long participation in collective film projects, contributing scenes to “The Seven Deadly Sins” along with directors such as Claude Chabrol and Roger Vadim. He also worked with Ugo Gregoretti, Pier Paolo Pasolini and Roberto Rossellini on the Italian movie “Let’s Have a Brainwash,” with Godard’s scenes portraying a disturbing post-apocalypse world.

Godard, who was later to gain a reputation for his uncompromising left-wing political views, had a brush with French authorities in 1960 when he made “The Little Soldier.” The movie, filled with references to France’s colonial war in Algeria, was not released until 1963, a year after the conflict ended.

His work turned more starkly political by the late 1960s. In “Week End,” his characters lampoon the hypocrisy of bourgeois society even as they demonstrate the comic futility of violent class war. It came out a year before popular anger at the establishment shook France, culminating in the iconic but short-lived student unrests of May 1968.

Godard harbored a life-long sympathy for various forms of socialism depicted in films ranging from the early 1970s to early 1990s. In December 2007 he was honored by the European Film Academy with a lifetime achievement award.

Godard took potshots at Hollywood over the years.

He remained home in Switzerland rather than travel to Hollywood to receive an honorary Oscar at a private ceremony in November 2010 alongside film historian and preservationist Kevin Brownlow, director-producer Francis Ford Coppola and actor Eli Wallach.

His lifelong advocacy of the Palestinian cause also brought him repeated accusations of antisemitism, despite his insistence that he sympathized with the Jewish people and their plight in Nazi-occupied Europe.

Though the academy received some complaints about Godard being selected to receive the award, academy President Tom Sherak said the director was recognized solely “for his contributions to film in the New Wave era.”

In 2010, Godard released “Film Socialisme,” a film in three chapters first shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

He spent his last years living in Rolle, Switzerland, near where he grew up along the shores of Lake Geneva.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Jean-Luc Godard smokes as "Masculin, feminin" is being tipped in the 16th annual Berlin Film Festival as an insider for the top movie prize, the Berlin Golden Bear in Berlin, June 27, 1966. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)

Credit: Edwin Reichert

FILE - Jean-Luc Godard smokes as "Masculin, feminin" is being tipped in the 16th annual Berlin Film Festival as an insider for the top movie prize, the Berlin Golden Bear in Berlin, June 27, 1966. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)

Credit: Edwin Reichert

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Jean-Luc Godard smokes as "Masculin, feminin" is being tipped in the 16th annual Berlin Film Festival as an insider for the top movie prize, the Berlin Golden Bear in Berlin, June 27, 1966. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)

Credit: Edwin Reichert

Credit: Edwin Reichert

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Movie director Jean-Luc Godard, left, and Israeli producer Menahem Golan, right, gesture as they speak to the press in Cannes, France, after the screening of Godard's out of competition "King Lear," produced by Cannon group, as part of the 40th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1987. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File)

Credit: Pierre Gleizes

FILE - Movie director Jean-Luc Godard, left, and Israeli producer Menahem Golan, right, gesture as they speak to the press in Cannes, France, after the screening of Godard's out of competition "King Lear," produced by Cannon group, as part of the 40th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1987. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File)

Credit: Pierre Gleizes

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Movie director Jean-Luc Godard, left, and Israeli producer Menahem Golan, right, gesture as they speak to the press in Cannes, France, after the screening of Godard's out of competition "King Lear," produced by Cannon group, as part of the 40th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1987. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File)

Credit: Pierre Gleizes

Credit: Pierre Gleizes

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix Design', in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2010. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. (Gaetan Bally/Keystone via AP, file)

Credit: Gaetan Bally

FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix Design', in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2010. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. (Gaetan Bally/Keystone via AP, file)

Credit: Gaetan Bally

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix Design', in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2010. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. (Gaetan Bally/Keystone via AP, file)

Credit: Gaetan Bally

Credit: Gaetan Bally

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Film director Jean Luc Godard waves during a photo call at the festival palace in Cannes, France, Tuesday, May 15, 2001. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

Credit: Laurent Rebours

FILE - Film director Jean Luc Godard waves during a photo call at the festival palace in Cannes, France, Tuesday, May 15, 2001. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

Credit: Laurent Rebours

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Film director Jean Luc Godard waves during a photo call at the festival palace in Cannes, France, Tuesday, May 15, 2001. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

Credit: Laurent Rebours

Credit: Laurent Rebours

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Movie director Jean Luc Godard and French actress Anna Karina are shown at the International Film Festival in Venice on Aug. 31, 1965. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi, File)

Credit: Mario Torrisi

FILE - Movie director Jean Luc Godard and French actress Anna Karina are shown at the International Film Festival in Venice on Aug. 31, 1965. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi, File)

Credit: Mario Torrisi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Movie director Jean Luc Godard and French actress Anna Karina are shown at the International Film Festival in Venice on Aug. 31, 1965. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi, File)

Credit: Mario Torrisi

Credit: Mario Torrisi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - French actor Michel Piccoli, left, shown with French film director Jean-Luc Godard at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France on May 24, 1982 . Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)

Credit: Jean-Jacques Levy

FILE - French actor Michel Piccoli, left, shown with French film director Jean-Luc Godard at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France on May 24, 1982 . Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)

Credit: Jean-Jacques Levy

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - French actor Michel Piccoli, left, shown with French film director Jean-Luc Godard at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France on May 24, 1982 . Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)

Credit: Jean-Jacques Levy

Credit: Jean-Jacques Levy

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Jean-Luc Godard's "Masculin, feminin" is being tipped in the 16th annual Berlin Film Festival as an insider for the top movie prize, the Berlin Golden Bear. Here, Godard is seen during a press conference in Berlin, June 27, 1966. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)

Credit: Edwin Reichert

FILE - Jean-Luc Godard's "Masculin, feminin" is being tipped in the 16th annual Berlin Film Festival as an insider for the top movie prize, the Berlin Golden Bear. Here, Godard is seen during a press conference in Berlin, June 27, 1966. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)

Credit: Edwin Reichert

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Jean-Luc Godard's "Masculin, feminin" is being tipped in the 16th annual Berlin Film Festival as an insider for the top movie prize, the Berlin Golden Bear. Here, Godard is seen during a press conference in Berlin, June 27, 1966. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)

Credit: Edwin Reichert

Credit: Edwin Reichert

Editors' Picks
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System 14h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
15h ago
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week
16h ago
Marquez Smith is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 15-year-old daughter and the mother's boyfriend during a custody exchange Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange
16h ago
Marquez Smith is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 15-year-old daughter and the mother's boyfriend during a custody exchange Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange
16h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
13h ago
The Latest
Men carry chickens home after buying them at Sholla Market, the day before the Ethiopian New Year, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Once home to one of Africa's fastest growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
9m ago
R. Kelly lawyer to deliver closing before jurors deliberate
13m ago
Live updates: New king's Belfast trip tests political waters
15m ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top