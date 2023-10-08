French league game abandoned after firework thrown by fans lands next to goalkeeper

A French league game between Montpellier and Clermont was abandoned on Sunday after a firework thrown from the stands landed next to Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who was then stretchered off
A French league game between Montpellier and Clermont was abandoned on Sunday after a firework thrown from the stands landed next to Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who was then stretchered off.

Montpellier was leading 4-2 when the firework was thrown in the first minute of six minutes of injury time, and Diaw fell to the ground and received treatment before being taken off.

A few minutes later, the players went back to their dressing rooms. The match was then definitively called off without the remaining stoppage time being played.

After Diaw fell, Clermont defender Neto Borges was shown a red card after a video replay showed him making a gesture toward the Montpellier fans.

It remained uncertain whether the French league would award Montpellier the win.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

