Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
Nation & World News

French interior minister praises law enforcement for security work at Paris Olympics

Three days before the start of the Olympics, France's interior minister has hailed law enforcement for their hard work in making the Paris Games safe for 10,500 athletes and millions of visitors
FILE - A police officer walks past a Paris Olympics canvas at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Paris, France. Three days before the start of the Olympics, France's Interior Minister has hailed the country’s law enforcement for their hard work in making the Paris Games safe for 10,500 athletes and millions of visitors. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A police officer walks past a Paris Olympics canvas at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Paris, France. Three days before the start of the Olympics, France's Interior Minister has hailed the country’s law enforcement for their hard work in making the Paris Games safe for 10,500 athletes and millions of visitors. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)
8 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Three days before the start of the 2024 Olympics, France's interior minister praised law enforcement for their hard work in making the Paris Games safe for thousands of athletes and millions of fans amid security challenges.

Paris is deploying around 30,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, which run Friday to Aug. 11, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony on the Seine river.

In a handwritten note to tens of thousands of police officers, firefighters, bomb disposal experts, intelligence services agents and private security personnel, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said "the largest global event that a country can organize" is "finally" here after four years of preparation, but he noted that it faced unprecedented security challenges.

"Your task will not be easy," Darmanin said in a letter that was posted on the social platform X late Monday. Paris has repeatedly suffered deadly extremist attacks and international tensions are high because of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Olympic organizers also have cyberattack concerns, while rights campaigners and Games critics are worried about Paris' use of AI-equipped surveillance technology and the broad scope and scale of Olympic security that they fear may remain in place beyond the Olympics.

Darmanin has called on law enforcement in Paris to “pay attention to detail” to keep 10,500 athletes and millions of visitors safe during the Games, which open with a lavish, open-air ceremony Friday stretching for kilometers (miles) the Seine.

“I am counting on each one of you to present the most beautiful face of France, caring, friendly and professional,” Darmanin said. He added: “The eyes of the world will be set on you.”

Rather than build an Olympic park with venues grouped together outside of the city center, like Rio de Janeiro in 2016 or London in 2012, Paris has chosen to host many of the events in the heart of the bustling capital of 2 million inhabitants, with others dotted around suburbs that house millions more.

Putting temporary sports arenas in public spaces and staging the opening ceremony along the Seine makes those protections more complex.

About 18,000 members of the military are taking part in the security efforts, including thousands housed in a huge, special camp erected on the edge of Paris.

France is also getting help from more than 40 countries that together have sent at least 1,900 police reinforcements.

____

Follow AP's Paris Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE - Police check the public for credentials to enter a security perimeter near the Eiffel Tower ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Paris. Three days before the start of the Olympics, France's Interior Minister has hailed the country’s law enforcement for their hard work in making the Paris Games safe for 10,500 athletes and millions of visitors. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course2h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
21m ago

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu signals cease-fire deal could be shaping up as deaths...
7m ago
Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a...
8m ago
UPS boosts volume in US for first time since 2022, but profit and revenue slide
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars