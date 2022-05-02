French Greens, far-left party in deal before June elections

Both parties agreed not to compete against each other in the two rounds of voting on June 12 and 19.

Mélenchon leads the La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party and he came in third in the first round of last month's presidential election. He is now hoping for a comeback in the upcoming legislative elections as the head of what he hopes will be a coalition of leftist parties who have spent the past five years in Macron's shadow.