French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

“Some people cannot go to work, others can't take their children to school, go shopping, or some are even unable to access (hospital) treatment,” Veran said.

Requisitions allow authorities to order some of the workers of the petrol depots hit by strikes to return to work. A similar measure was imposed in 2010 during strikes in French refineries. According to such an order a small number of workers — fewer than 10 according to regulations — should return to work to ensure essential shipping services.

Borne said Tuesday that about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She noted that there are significant differences between regions, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected places.

She called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation and energy shortages due to shrinking supplies to Europe from Russia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The government's requisition measure comes two days after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso's leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike.

Panic buying by consumers worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating problems facing motorists, though authorities are urging consumers not to worry. Government officials said they increased petrol imports and released some of the state's strategic stocks to help ease the shortages — amid concern that they could prompt protests across the country.

