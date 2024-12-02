French government faces no-confidence vote over Barnier's austerity budget

The looming showdown unfolds against the backdrop of a fractured National Assembly, left in disarray after June’s snap elections delivered no clear majority.

President Emmanuel Macron had turned to Barnier in September to navigate the impasse and address France's soaring deficit. Yet Barnier's proposed austerity budget — slashing 40 billion euros ($42 billion) in spending and raising taxes by 20 billion euros — has only deepened divisions, inflaming tensions in the lower house and triggering this dramatic political confrontation.

The use of the constitutional tool, called Article 49.3, allows the government to pass legislation without a parliamentary vote but leaves it exposed to no-confidence motions. Opposition leaders argue that Barnier’s concessions, including scrapping an electricity tax hike, do not go far enough to address their concerns. Le Pen accused Barnier of ignoring her party’s demands.

“Everyone must shoulder their responsibilities,” she said.

The political standoff has unsettled financial markets, with borrowing costs rising sharply amid fears of prolonged instability. Barnier warned of “serious turbulence” if the budget isn’t passed, but critics dismissed his remarks as fear-mongering.

If the no-confidence motion succeeds, Macron will remain president but will need to appoint a new prime minister to steer legislation through the fractured assembly. The uncertainty threatens to deepen France’s economic troubles and reverberate across the eurozone.

