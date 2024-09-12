French First Lady stars as surprise guest in new season of 'Emily in Paris'

Nation & World News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron is appearing as a surprise guest on the fourth season of the Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” parts of which were released on Thursday
In this his handout photo taken by Stephanie Branchu for Netflix on April 2, 2024, in Paris, Lily Collins, left, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, center, and Thalia Besson pose for a selfie during the shooting of episode 407 of Netflix series "Emily in Paris". (Netflix via AP)

PARIS (AP) — France's First Lady Brigitte Macron is appearing as a surprise guest on the fourth season of the Netflix show "Emily in Paris," parts of which were released on Thursday.

The show's main actress, Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Brigitte Macron was “a big fan of the show.” The First Lady invited her and Darren Star, the series' creator, to meet a few years ago and shared her desire to appear on the show, Collins said.

“She was so kind and warm and welcoming and she was so enthusiastic about the show,” Collins said. "Having her on set was so fun, she improv-ed, we had such a great time together ... It was an honor to do that with her.”

The First Lady plays herself in one of the new season's episodes.

The first half of Season 4 came out on Netflix on Aug. 15.

The cast all headed to Rome this week to premiere the new episodes, some of which are set in Rome.

