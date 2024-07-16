French federation files legal complaint after 'racist and discriminatory remarks' by Argentina team

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation is filing a legal complaint over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France's team after the Copa America final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.