Breaking: The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing
French federation files legal complaint after 'racist and discriminatory remarks' by Argentina team

The French soccer federation is filing a legal complaint over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France’s team after the Copa America final
51 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation is filing a legal complaint over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France's team after the Copa America final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

"Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French soccer federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

“The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team," the FFF added.

The federation is making the fight against racism in soccer a priority with a new task force. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing

Judge refuses to extend timeframe for Georgia's new Medicaid plan
55m ago

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks won't reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
35m ago

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
2h ago

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers
A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally...
5m ago
2024 Election Latest: RNC enters second day with focus shifting to immigration
10m ago
Texas man facing execution for 1998 killing of elderly woman for her money
11m ago
JD Vance's law school roommate says he is the most 'vindictive and angry option' for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare