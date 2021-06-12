French far-left chief floured in march against far right

Unions, associations and leftist political parties in France have called for demonstrations around France, a week before local elections and ahead of next year's presidential voting that is widely expected to put far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final round.

Lawmaker Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the far-left France Unbowed party, was taking part in the event in Paris when he got hit with a sack of flour. Melenchon has been at the center of recent controversy for statements against Le Pen's National Rally.