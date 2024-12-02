Breaking: 17 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving weekend, a decrease from 2023
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French fans belt out homophobic chants with 'complete impunity' during game, campaign group says

A French campaign group has renewed calls for authorities to take action against homophobic chanting by soccer fans, saying Marseille supporters belted out anti-gay slurs “with complete impunity” during a home game against Monaco
FILE - Olympique de Marseille fans cheer during an Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Atalanta at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Olympique de Marseille fans cheer during an Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Atalanta at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, file)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

A French campaign group has renewed calls for authorities to take action against homophobic chanting by soccer fans, saying Marseille supporters belted out anti-gay slurs “with complete impunity” during a home game against Monaco on Sunday.

The Rouge Direct group posted a footage on social networks showing Marseille supporters shouting threatening and insulting chants aimed at Monaco. The discriminatory chants at the Stade Velodrome are just the latest of in a long series of similar incidents as French soccer authorities struggle to tackle the issue.

The Marseille game was not stopped, even though France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau suggested earlier this year that matches should be halted when fans chant homophobic slurs in stadiums.

The Rouge Direct group asked Marseille, the league and France's Interior ministry to shed light on the incident. It also urged broadcaster DAZN to remove the replay of the game from its platform.

Marseille won the game 2-1 thanks to a late penalty scored by Mason Greenwood. The result lifted Marseille over its southern rival into second place in the standings.

Homophobic insults often heard at Ligue 1 matches have been tolerated for a long time by club officials, and soccer authorities have struggled to find appropriate ways of tackling the issue.

Following a match at the Parc des Princes years ago between PSG and Marseille during which home fans used homophobic insults, the league launched an action plan allowing spectators to report sexist, homophobic or racist incidents they witness. The abuse has not stopped, though, even intensifying in recent months.

French clubs have been sanctioned with fines, and the league’s disciplinary commission also ordered the closure of stands for similar cases in recent years. Also, French law provides for up to one year imprisonment and a 45,000 euros ($47,600) fine when anti-gay insults are made in public.

Last season, some PSG players received a one-match suspended sentence by the league disciplinary committee for offensive chants aimed at Marseille after a home league match. Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa were filmed using insults while celebrating at the end of a 4-0 win against Marseille. The four players issued apologies. That match was also marred by homophobic chanting by sections of PSG fans targeting Marseille players.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pep Guardiola clarifies his remark about self harm made after Man City's latest bad...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Barnier's bold budget move in France spurs opposition parties to pledge no-confidence...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Liverpool beats Man City 2-0 to move nine points clear in the Premier League
The Latest
Hezbollah fires at an Israeli-held border zone, the group's first strike since a...7m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its record heights8m ago
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says