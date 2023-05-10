French expert in Russian history wins Spanish award

The study represented “a milestone in her career" and is considered by experts “her most innovative contribution to the history of the Soviet Union,” the foundation said.

She has also written several biographies, including ones on Lenin, Catherine II, and the Romanovs.

Besides her publishing and academic work, Carrère d’Encausse has been active in politics and was elected as a conservative in 1994 to the European Parliament, where she formed part of the delegations for relations with Russia.

She is an elected member of the Académie française, the official guardian of the French language.

She has three children, among them author Emmanuel Carrère. Among her cousins is the current president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili.

The 50,000-euro award ($52,600) is one of eight prizes covering areas including the arts, communication, science and sports that handed out annually by the foundation.

The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The award ceremony takes place each fall in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.