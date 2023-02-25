French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize

The award for best director went to fellow French filmmaker Philippe Garrel for “The Plough” (Le grand chariot) about three siblings who are trying to keep alive the family puppeteering business.

Best leading performance was awarded to Spanish actor Sofía Ortero, who plays an 8-year-old child searching for identity and acceptance in “20,000 Species of Bees” (20.000 especies de abejas).

The award for best supporting performance went to Austrian actor Thea Ehre for her role in “Till the End of the Night” (Bis ans Ende der Nacht), while the best screenplay went to “Music” by German filmmaker Angela Schanelec.

French cinematographer Hélène Louvart received the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for her work on “Disco Boy.”

The 73rd Berlinale kicked off with an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country in its effort to fend off Russia's invasion forces

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, featured prominently in Sean Penn's film about the war in Ukraine, "Superpower," which had its world premiere in Berlin.

___

Full list of Berlinale awards.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP