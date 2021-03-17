French court rules firefighters' sex with teen wasn't rape

Lorraine Questiaux, a lawyer representing the woman and her mother, told The Associated Press that the court had not given “any credible justification for the decision, and they passed the buck.”

The mother, Corrine Leriche, said she and her daughter would take the case to a European Union court, the European Court of Human Rights.

“France should be ashamed of this verdict. It shows that we live in a patriarchal country, where the state is essentially issuing permits to rape," the mother, Leriche told the AP. "My daughter was profoundly vulnerable. We are devastated.”

A draft law working its way through the French parliament aims to better protect minors from sexual violence and and would set 15 as the legal age of consent for sex with an adult.

The proposed change comes amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual abuse by parents and authority figures.

France’s lack of an age of consent , along with statutes of limitations, has complicated efforts to prosecute alleged perpetrators, including a prominent modeling agent, a predatory priest, and a surgeon accused of abusing hundreds of children.