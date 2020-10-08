French court: Google must open payment talks with publishers

Google has at the same time been in more narrowly focused talks on digital copyright with French newspapers and said a day earlier it's on the verge of reaching a deal.

“Our priority remains to reach an agreement with the French publishers and press agencies,” the company said. "We appealed to get legal clarity on some parts of the order, and we will now review the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal.”

News companies had pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is on the decline as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.

Google and Facebook are also facing pressure in Australia, which wants to make them pay for using news content. Meanwhile, Google said last week it would pay publishers in Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the U.K. $1 billion over the next three years for their news as it seeks to defuse tensions with the industry.