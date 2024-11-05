Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French court convicts 18 in a major trial that casts light on the deadly migrant-smuggling trade

A French court has found 18 defendants guilty in a migrant-smuggling trial linked to the perilous English Channel route from France to the U.K. One of the ringleaders, from Iraq, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and fined $218,000
FILE - A group of Kurdish migrants from Iran and Iraq who failed in their attempt to reach the United Kingdom by boat walk back to the town of Ambleteuse, northern France, on Sunday, May 19, 2024, after being discovered by the police. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

AP

AP

FILE - A group of Kurdish migrants from Iran and Iraq who failed in their attempt to reach the United Kingdom by boat walk back to the town of Ambleteuse, northern France, on Sunday, May 19, 2024, after being discovered by the police. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) (AP)
By TOM NOUVIAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

LILLE, France (AP) — A French court found 18 people guilty Tuesday in a major migrant-smuggling trial that shed light on the lucrative but often deadly clandestine business of transporting people on flimsy boats across the perilous sea from France to the U.K.

The defendants were swept up in a pan-European police operation in 2022 that led to dozens of arrests and the seizure of boats, life jackets, outboard engines, paddles, and cash.

The court in Lille, northern France, sentenced one of the ringleaders, Mirkhan Rasoul, a 26-year-old from Iraq, to 15 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 euros ($218,000). Rasoul attended the trial in a secured plexiglass box and under the surveillance of armed police.

Other sentences ranged from two years to 10 years in prison.

“These sentences are obviously very severe,” said Kamel Abbas, a lawyer who represented one of the defendants already imprisoned in France. “That’s a testimony of the scale of the case, and of the intention to severely punish the smugglers.”

Most of the defendants were not in court for the verdicts and sentencing. Some attended the trial remotely from various prisons in northern France, while others are not in custody. Fourteen of the 18 defendants were from Iraq, with the others from Iran, Poland, France and the Netherlands.

Each of the defendants, except for the one from France, was given a ban on remaining on French territory after serving their sentence.

Craig Turner, deputy director of the British National Crime Agency (NCA), involved in the arrest of one of the defendants, said the network was one of the most prolific organizers of crossings.

“Their sole motive was profit, and they didn’t care about the fate of migrants they were putting to sea in wholly inappropriate and dangerous boats," Turner said.

“We are putting more resource into disrupting and dismantling the criminal gangs behind it than ever before,” Turner said.

The criminal network was making approximately €100,000 ($109,035) from each crossing according to a statement from the NCA published on Tuesday.

The trial comes in what has been a particularly deadly year for attempted crossings of the English Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

More than 31,000 migrants have made the perilous Channel crossing so far this year, more than in all of 2023, though fewer than in 2022. At least 56 people have perished in the attempts this year, according to French officials, making 2024 the deadliest since the crossings began surging in 2018.

The route, despite French and British efforts to stop it, remains a major smuggling corridor for people fleeing conflict or poverty. Migrants favor the U.K. for reasons of language, family ties, or perceived easier access to asylum and work.

Europe's increasingly strict asylum rules, growing xenophobia and hostile treatment of migrants are also pushing many migrants north.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for international cooperation against smuggling gangs, likening the issue to a global security threat on par with terrorism.

Starmer told a conference of international police organization Interpol that “people-smuggling should be viewed as a global security threat similar to terrorism.” He said intelligence and law-enforcement agencies should try to “stop smuggling gangs before they act” in the same way they do in counterterrorism operations.

___

AP journalists John Leicester in Paris and Jill Lawless in London contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

FILE - A boat thought to carry migrants is escorted by a vessel from the French Gendarmerie Nationale in the English Channel off Wimereux beach, France, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

UK leader tells Interpol meeting world must 'wake up' to threat from people-smugglers
Placeholder Image

AP

Trial opens in France in the beheading of a teacher over prophet cartoons
Placeholder Image

AP

Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, Israeli military...
Placeholder Image

AP

Israel's path of destruction in southern Lebanon raises fears of an attempt to create a...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

US midfielder Malik Tillman scores in PSV Eindhoven's 4-0 win over Girona in Champions...3m ago
New York Philharmonic fires two players after accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse...10m ago
Puerto Ricans brave rain and long lines to vote in a general election that promises to be...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring1h ago