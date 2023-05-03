French constitutional body rules on pension referendum call

The process, established in 2015, has never yet led to a referendum.

Regardless of what the council decides, its ruling would not suspend the law that Macron’s government pushed through by using a special constitutional power to raise the retirement age without a final parliamentary vote.

Macron has defended the reform, saying it is needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages.

The measure has prompted months of street protests from opponents who argue there are other ways to finance the pension system, including via a tax on the wealthy or employers instead.

The country’s main labor unions on Tuesday called for another round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes on June 6.