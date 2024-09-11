France foiled 3 attack plots targeting the Paris Olympics, prosecutor says

PARIS (AP) — French authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted the summer events, the national counterterrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Olivier Christen said the plots included plans to attack " Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris" during the July 26 to Aug. 11 Olympic competition. The prosecutor told broadcaster France Info that "the Israeli team itself was not specifically targeted." He did not give further details.

In all, five people, including a minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the three foiled plots against the Summer Games, which were held against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's war in Ukraine. The suspects are facing various terrorism-related charges while they remain in pre-trial detention, the prosecutor said.