French anti-terror authorities investigate Afghan national over suspected attack plot

French anti-terror prosecutors say an Afghan national is being investigated on terrorism charges over a suspected attack plot
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors said Saturday that an Afghan national is being investigated on terrorism charges over a suspected attack plot.

The 22-year-old suspect was among three people who authorities revealed earlier this week were detained in the southern Toulouse region.

The two other people were released from custody.

Authorities said that an investigation that was opened on Sept. 27 subsequently revealed a suspected “plan for violent action targeting people in a football stadium or a shopping center” allegedly linked to the Afghan suspect.

They said they found “several elements” allegedly linking the person to “radicalization” and “adherence to the ideology of the Islamic State" group.

