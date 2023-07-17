Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X
A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania has spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials say no injuries were reported and there is no known hazard to the public

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. CSX said at least 16 cars went off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn't immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia investigation finds errors in Fulton audit of 2020 election3h ago

Police: Woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in Fayetteville, then shot to death
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Hartsfield-Jackson, proud home of the Glock-filled duffel bag
5h ago

Credit: Colliers

Work begins to convert 125-year-old Atlanta building into apartments
5h ago

Credit: Colliers

Work begins to convert 125-year-old Atlanta building into apartments
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DOWNEY: New DeKalb school chief just made his life a lot harder
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Flying Russian flags, more Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended...
10m ago
The bridge to Crimea is crucial to Russia's war effort in Ukraine and to asserting...
24m ago
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
18h ago
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
37m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top