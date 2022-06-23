Freeman HR ahead of emotional return, Dodgers sweep Reds

Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) — despite hitting 100 mph with his fastball at least five times early in the game — surrendered six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in five innings.

Freeman hit a towering, two-run homer to center field in the third. Bellinger's two-run drive in the fourth made it 5-0. Freeman added an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer as the Reds scored four in the seventh inning off reliever Phil Bickford.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Transferred INF Edwin Ríos (right hamstring strain) to the 60-day injured list.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (back) was scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday night at Triple A-Louisville. ... RHP Justin Dunn (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend at High A-Dayton. ... OF Tyler Naquin (quad) ran the bases without issue, but there is still no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Move on to Atlanta for a three-game series. Ian Anderson (6-3, 4-35 ERA) is the scheduled Braves starter against lefty Julio Urías (4-6, 2.56). Anderson allowed no runs and three hits and struck out six through 6 2/3 innings in beating the Cubs on Sunday. Urías gave up just a run and two hits through six in a win over the Guardians on Saturday.

Reds: Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.51 ERA) is the scheduled starter against San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb in the opener of a weekend series against the Giants. Ashcraft surrendered five runs and eight hits over five innings in the Reds loss to the Brewers last Saturday. Cobb threw four innings against the Pirates Sunday, allowing two runs and four hits in a no-decision.

