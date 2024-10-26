Nation & World News

Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener

Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is met at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and raised his bat high before beginning his trot as the sellout crowd of 52,394 roared.

It was reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's game-ending homer that lifted Los Angeles over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium — one of the most famous swings in baseball lore.

Gibson, sidelined by leg injuries, came off the bench and connected against Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley.

Freeman, who missed three games during the National League playoffs because of the injury to his right ankle, didn't have an extra-base hit this postseason until legging out a triple earlier on Friday.

“Actually felt pretty good,” Freeman said. “The last six days we treated it really well. I’ve been feeling pretty good. Right when I ran out to give high-fives to my teammates, I felt pretty good, because that was the first time I ran all week. So, ankle’s good.”

After the home run, Freeman ran over to his father.

“I was just screaming in his face. I’m sorry, dad,” Freeman said, laughing. “He’s been there since I was a little boy, throwing batting practice to me every day. So this is a moment, it’s my dad’s moment.”

In this much-hyped, star-studded World Series between two of baseball's most storied and successful franchises, Game 1 certainly delivered. It was the third straight Series opener to go extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second. Following an intentional walk to Anthony Rizzo, Chisholm swiped third base uncontested as Treinen was slow to the plate with Max Muncy playing deep at third.

Tommy Edman made a diving stop to his left on Volpe's grounder, but couldn’t get it out of his glove at first. He tossed to second to get Rizzo out as Chisholm came flying home with the go-ahead run.

But the Dodgers weren’t done yet.

Gavin Lux walked against Jake Cousins with one out in the bottom of the 10th and went to second on Edman’s infield single to second. Defensive replacement Oswaldo Cabrera knocked down the ball with his glove but it leaked into the outfield.

That brought up star slugger Shohei Ohtani, a left-handed hitter. Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to his bullpen again for Cortes, a lefty starter who hadn't pitched since Sept. 18 because of an elbow injury.

After missing the AL playoffs, Cortes was added to the World Series roster Friday.

Left fielder Alex Verdugo made a running catch in foul territory to retire Ohtani. Verdugo's momentum sent him tumbling over the low retaining wall, advancing both runners one base because by rule it became a dead ball when Verdugo wound up in the stands.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani connects for a double during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is forced out a first by New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman dives for a single by New York Yankees' Austin Wells during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Yankees during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Fans stand during the national antehm before Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) slides into third base after hitting a triple against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, celebrates his two-run home with Juan Soto during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kikí Hernández (8) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernández, bottom, scores past New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells on a sacrifice fly ball by Will Smith during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is mobbed by teammates at home plate after his walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

