Freeman among trio of Braves on All-MLB first team

AL MVP José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox was the first baseman on the second team, which also included Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Indians third baseman José Ramírez. Acuña was joined in the outfield by Michael Conforto of the Mets and Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants. The designated hitter was 40-year-old Minnesota veteran Nelson Cruz.

The starting pitchers were Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres, Kenta Maeda of the Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland closer Brad Hand and NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams from Milwaukee were the relievers.

Votes for the second annual All-MLB teams were cast by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other Major League Baseball officials.

Betts received the most votes from fans. Trout, deGrom and LeMahieu were the only players elected to the first team each of the past two years.

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam to center field during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta. Freeman easily won the NL MVP award Thursday, Nov. 12, topping off a trying year that saw him become so ill with COVID-19 he prayed “please don’t take me.” (AP Photo/John Amis, File) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers during the first inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh.Bauer won the NL Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robs Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna of a home during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez