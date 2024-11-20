Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Judge sentencing Jose Ibarra after being found guilty in the killing of Laken Riley
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Freddie Freeman's historic walk-off grand slam ball from the World Series to hit the auction block

Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series is hitting the auction block
New York Yankees relief pitcher Nestor Cortes, right, watches as Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, hits a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees relief pitcher Nestor Cortes, right, watches as Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, hits a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Updated 24 minutes ago

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Freddie Freeman's historic walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series is hitting the auction block.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman came to the plate on a sprained right ankle with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning against the New York Yankees last month. Freeman hit the first pitch from Nestor Cortes 413 feet for the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

"That's as good as it gets right there," said Freeman, who was named World Series MVP.

The Dodgers won the game 6-3 and went on to claim the franchise’s eighth World Series championship in five games.

“It might be the greatest baseball moment I’ve ever witnessed,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "and I’ve witnessed some great ones.”

The ball landed in the right-field pavilion, where it was corralled by 10-year-old Zachary Ruderman, who lives in the Venice section of Los Angeles. The ball rolled from the seat in front of him to his feet and he batted it to his father, Nico, who jumped on it.

The fifth-grader had been told he was leaving school early that day to get his braces removed. Instead, his parents took him to Dodger Stadium.

“Our family hopes the baseball will be displayed in Dodgers stadium so all Dodgers and baseball fans can view a very special piece of history for the City of Los Angeles,” the Ruderman family said Wednesday in a statement.

It's the second ball connected to the Dodgers to be auctioned this season. The ball hit by Freeman's teammate, Shohei Ohtani, that made him the first player in major league history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season sold for nearly $4.4 million to a Taiwanese investment firm and is on display in that country. It set a record for the sale of any sports ball.

SCP Auctions is running the sale that includes Freeman's ball from Dec. 4-14.

Company president David Kohler said he believes the ball is “easily worth seven figures.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Suzuki and Sabathia among 14 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Wagner tops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Yankees pitcher Luis Gil win Rookie of the Year awards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cleveland's Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee's Pat Murphy takes home...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lockers used by Ronaldo, Beckham and other Real Madrid stars are up for auction5m ago
Eli Manning, Antonio Gates and Jared Allen headline the 25 semifinalists for football...7m ago
Susan Smith is denied parole 30 years after drowning 2 sons by rolling car into South...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia1h ago
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game