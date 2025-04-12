Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers lineup after missing 9 games with ankle injury from shower slip

The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Freddie Freeman off the injured list after he missed nine games with a right ankle injury that resulted from slipping in the shower at home
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman warms up prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman warms up prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated slugger Freddie Freeman off the injured list Friday after he missed nine games with a right ankle injury that resulted from slipping in the shower at home.

Freeman said an MRI showed fraying of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired ankle, but he was back to running bases a few days ago.

“I hate to say it, but I might have needed the 10 days,” said Freeman, who loathes missing games. “I feel the best I’ve felt since I’ve gotten hurt.”

The 35-year-old first baseman was set to bat fourth in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on his bobblehead night. Charlie Freeman, the oldest of Freeman's three sons, was due to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The 8-year-old has a locker next to his father in the Dodgers clubhouse.

The World Series MVP has played in just three games so far. He missed the opening series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo with left rib discomfort and sat out last week's three-game series against his old team, the Atlanta Braves. Freeman has batted .250 with two home runs and four RBI.

Then came the shower incident.

Freeman slipped and fell on March 30 in what he called a “freak accident.”

It was another mishap involving the same ankle Freeman sprained on a play at first base in late September. He struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games.

He had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

Utilityman Kiké Hernández filled in at first during Freeman's absence.

“When you lose Freddie to have a backfill like Kiki has been huge for us,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Certainly in preventing runs and making plays defensively.”

Freeman said he feels good enough to steal a base.

But he doesn't have the green light.

“No," Roberts said. "It’s as red as it can be, fire-engine red.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman speaks to reporters during batting practice before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Braves right-hander Spencer Strider delivers a pitch during this rehab performance for the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on April 4, 2025. Strider is near a return to the Braves after undergoing surgery on his right elbow in April 2024. (Photo by Matthew Caldwell/Gwinnett Stripers)

Credit: Photo by Matthew Caldwell/Gwinnett Stripers

Braves’ Spencer Strider looks sharp with Stripers in fourth rehab appearance

Cardinals' Erick Fedde understands Marmol's decision to pull him with a no-hitter possible

Process-driven and nearing readiness, Spencer Strider is what Braves need

Given a 75-pitch allowance, the Braves ace didn’t toss the last of them until he was two batters into the sixth inning.

The Latest

A subway tunnel construction site collapses in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, Friday, April 11, 2025. (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

Worker rescued from collapsed subway construction site in South Korea

13m ago

Trump reaches deals with 5 law firms, allowing them to avoid prospect of punishing executive orders

16m ago

Justin Rose stays in the Masters lead with some all-star company

21m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says