Fred VanVleet and the Rockets force a deciding Game 7 by beating the Warriors 115-107 in Game 6

Now, everybody will get back on an airplane and head to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday for a chance to meet well-rested Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals. That's exactly what the Warriors were hoping to avoid with a chance to clinch at home in Chase Center.

Curry scored 29 points but shot 9 of 23, going 6 for 16 from deep. Butler added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Houston coach Ime Udoka improved to 5-1 when facing elimination. Golden State's Steve Kerr, meanwhile, is 7-0 in first-round playoff series.

VanVleet converted the four-point play after the Warriors had pulled within two with Curry's flurry to end the third. Jalen Green scored the next time down on a putback of his own miss. Then, VanVleet's 3 from the top with 6:47 remaining put Houston up 101-89.

“We can’t give up a four-point play in a two-point game,” Draymond Green said.

Curry's driving layup with 39 seconds left in the third made it a four-point game, firing up the home crowd in bright yellow playoff shirts with matching rally towels. He then made two free throws as the Warriors pulled within 86-84.

But the Warriors couldn't keep it going. With a balanced effort on both ends — including 17 points and hustle plays by big man Steven Adams off the bench — Houston had an answer nearly every time Golden State threatened or made a big play.

The Warriors led 3-1 in the series but fell behind in a hurry in a 131-116 Game 5 loss Wednesday night as Houston's offense rolled after averaging 98 points through the first four games of the series.

VanVleet was brilliant again. He shot 7 for 13 from the floor after consecutive games going 8 for 13, and he converted all nine of his free throws — he's a perfect 22 of 22 at the line over the series. And from 3-point range the past three games, he's 18 for 27.

That's why Kerr went to defensive specialist Gary Payton II in the starting lineup in place of Brandin Podziemski.

Draymond Green picked up an offensive foul at the 8:53 mark of the first quarter for shoving Jalen Green. The play went to review and the foul was determined to be a flagrant-1. But after two straight games with dustups, both teams stayed poised.

“It was a mantra going into the series: Play through everything,” Udoka said. “It’s going to be a physical game. Don’t ask for anything. We want to be physical. So if the refs allow it or that’s how the style of game is played, that favors us more often than not.”

