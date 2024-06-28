Breaking: Watch Live | CNN presidential debate in Atlanta
Fred Richard and Brody Malone move closer to Olympic spots after solid night at gymnastics trials

Fred Richard and Brody Malone moved closer to a trip to the Olympics with solid performances during the opening night of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials
FILE - Fred Richard performs on the pommel horse during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. The 20-year-old Richard, a bronze medalist in the all-around at the 2023 world championships, has a thriving social media following that's designed to bring more eyes to the men's side of the sport. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Fred Richard performs on the pommel horse during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. The 20-year-old Richard, a bronze medalist in the all-around at the 2023 world championships, has a thriving social media following that's designed to bring more eyes to the men's side of the sport. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fred Richard and Brody Malone moved closer to a trip to the Olympics with solid performances during the opening night of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials.

Richard, a junior a Michigan, posted an all-around score of 85.600 on Thursday night to lead Malone, a three-time national champion, by a half-point. Malone is at 85.100. Shane Wiskus, a 2020 Olympian along with Malone, is third at 84.300.

The all-around leader after Saturday night could earn an automatic spot on the five-man team if he also places in the top three on three different events. That's unlikely to happen — a nod to the depth the Americans have cultivated — but Richard seems poised to make his Olympic debut while Malone's trip to Paris is all but assured three years after he finished 10th in the all-around in Tokyo.

Richard, who won bronze in the all-around at the 2023 world championships, shook off a slow start with dazzling sets on both parallel bars and high bar. The charismatic 20-year-old — who flipped into a pose during introductions — is also likely to hear his name called when the Olympic team is announced.

The same goes for Malone. Heady territory for an athlete whose career appeared to be in jeopardy following a “catastrophic” knee injury suffered at a World Cup event in Germany in March 2023. He returned to all-around competition at the U.S. Championships earlier this month, where he beat Richard by more than two points.

Malone appears to be getting stronger the further removed he is from the injury. He began his second Olympic trials by ditching the bulky brace that protects his surgically repaired knee on vault. The knee held up just fine as Malone stuck the landing. His score of 14.6 was the second-best of the night on the event and set the tone for six relatively drama-free rotations.

After Richard and Malone, things get murky.

Khoi Young, Yul Moldauer, Asher Hong and Paul Juda — all of whom joined Richard on the U.S. team that claimed bronze at 2023 worlds — dealt with issues along the way.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Brody Malone competes on the still rings at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brody Malone competes on the pommel horse at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Shane Wiskus celebrates after competing on the pommel horse at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Khoi Young competes on the vault at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Thursday, June 27, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Asher Hong competes in the floor exercise at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

