Franz Welser-Möst to retire as Cleveland Orchestra music director in June 2027

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franz Welser-Möst will retire as music director of the Cleveland Orchestra in June 2027, ending a 25-season tenure that will be the longest in the ensemble's history.

The orchestra said in September that the 63-year-old had a cancerous tumor removed and he was canceling conducting performances from late October through the end of the year. At the time, the orchestra said he would undergo treatment between conducting engagements for 12 to 16 months.

Welser-Möst was to conduct the Orchestra at Severance Hall starting Thursday night and is to lead it on tour to New York's Carnegie Hall on Jan. 20 and 21.