Frantic authorities in Zambia pump mud from Chinese-owned mine where 7 workers are trapped

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Authorities in Zambia said Tuesday they were frantically pumping water and mud from a Chinese-owned copper mine where seven miners were trapped underground.

The two Chinese workers and five Zambian ones were caught on Monday when water and mud entered the shaft where they worked at the Macrolink mine in Ndola, about 400 kilometers (248 miles) from the capital, Lusaka. Another miner escaped.

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba told The Associated Press that authorities were mobilizing equipment from various mining companies for what they hoped was still a rescue mission.