Frank Fritz of the reality TV Show 'American Pickers' dies at 60

Frank Fritz, who drove around the U.S. looking for antiques and collectibles to buy and resell on the reality show “American Pickers,” has died.

He died Monday night at a hospice facility in Davenport, Iowa, said Annette Oberlander, a longtime friend. She said he was 60, not 58, as some websites and news sources said.

She said she was at his bedside, as was Mike Wolfe, who starred with Fritz for more than a decade on the History Channel program.