Nation & World News

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship struck it, sending vehicles into water

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after a large boat collided with it
Updated 4 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday morning, and multiple vehicles fell into the water. Authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people.

A large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the Patapsco River, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.

Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press around 3 a.m.

He said agencies received 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting a vessel traveling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright said. He said it’s too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event.”

Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge,” creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority

Savannah River deepening study a ‘priority’ for U.S. House lawmakers

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Asian shares trading mixed after Wall Street’s momentum cools
44m ago
Trump's social media company starts trading on Nasdaq with a market value of almost $6.8...
45m ago
THE LATEST
Hamas rejects the latest cease-fire proposal, saying Israel is ignoring its key demands
47m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta