Nation & World News

Francis Ford Coppola debuts 'Megalopolis' in Cannes, and the reviews are in

Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday premiered his self-financed opus “Megalopolis” at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a wildly ambitious passion project the 85-year-old director has been pondering for decades
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

CANNES, France (AP) — Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday premiered his self-financed opus "Megalopolis" at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a wildly ambitious passion project the 85-year-old director has been pondering for decades.

Reviews ranged from “a folly of gargantuan proportions" to “the craziest thing I've ever seen.” But most assuredly, once again, Coppola had everyone in Cannes talking.

No debut this year was awaited with more curiosity in Cannes than "Megalopolis," which Coppola poured $120 million of his own money into after selling off a portion of his wine estate. Not unlike Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" some 45 years ago, "Megalopolis" arrived trailed by rumors of production turmoil and doubt over its potential appeal.

What Coppola unveiled defies easy categorization. It’s a fable set in a futuristic New York about an architect (Adam Driver) who has a grand vision of a more harmonious metropolis, and whose considerable talents include the ability to start and stop time. Though “Megalopolis” is set in a near-future, it’s fashioned as a Roman epic. Driver’s character is named Cesar and the film’s New York includes a modern Coliseum.

The cast includes Aubrey Plaza as an ambitious TV journalist named Wow Platinum, Giancarlo Esposito as the mayor, Laurence Fishburne as Cesar’s driver (and the film’s narrator) and Shia LaBeouf as an unpleasant cousin named Claudio.

Coppola, wearing a straw hat and holding a cane, walked the Cannes carpet Thursday, often clinging to the arm of his granddaughter, Romy Coppola Mars, while the soundtrack to “The Godfather” played over festival loudspeakers.

After the screening, the Cannes audience stood in a lengthy ovation for Coppola and the film. The director eventually took the microphone to emphasize his movie's ultimate meaning.

“We are one human family and that's who we should pledge our allegiance to,” Coppola told the crowd. He added that Esperanza is “the most beautiful word in the English language” because it means hope.

Many reviews were blisteringly bad. Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian called it “megabloated and megaboring.” Tim Grierson for Screen Daily called it a “disaster” “stymied by arbitrary plotting and numbing excess.” Kevin Maher for the Times of London wrote that it's a “head-wrecking abomination.” Critic Jessica Kiang said “Megalopolis” “is a folly of such gargantuan proportions it’s like observing the actual fall of Rome.”

But some critics responded with admiration for the film's ambition. With fondness, New York Magazine's Bilge Ebiri said the film “might be the craziest thing I've ever seen.” David Ehrlich for IndieWire praised a “creatively unbound approach” that “may not have resulted in a surplus of dramatically coherent scenes, but it undergirds the entire movie with a looseness that makes it almost impossible to look away.”

“Is it a distancing work of hubris, a gigantic folly, or a bold experiment, an imaginative bid to capture our chaotic contemporary reality, both political and social, via the kind of large-canvas, high-concept storytelling that’s seldom attempted anymore?” wrote David Rooney for The Hollywood Reporter. "The truth is it’s all those things."

"Megalopolis" is dedicated to Eleanor Coppola, the director's wife who died last month.

Coppola is seeking a distributor for “Megalopolis.” Ahead of its premiere, the film was acquired for some European territories. Richard Gelfond, IMAX’s chief executive, said “Megalopolis” — which Coppola believes is best viewed on IMAX — will play globally on the company’s large-format screens.

In numerous places in “Megalopolis,” Coppola, who once penned the book “Live Cinema and its Techniques,” experimentally pushes against filmmaking convention. At a screening Thursday, Jason Schwartzman emerged mid-film, walked across the stage to a microphone and posed a question to Driver’s character on the screen above.

Several weeks ahead of Cannes, Coppola privately screened “Megalopolis” in Los Angeles. Word quickly filtered out that many were befuddled by the experimental film they had just watched. "There are zero commercial prospects and good for him,” one attendee told Puck.

Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Adam Driver, from left, director Francis Ford Coppola, Laurence Fishburne and Kathryn Hunter pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, director Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Jon Voight pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Aubrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Grace VanderWaal, from left, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, director Francis Ford Coppola, Romy Mars and Adam Driver pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Adam Driver upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Director Francis Ford Coppola, third from right, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Aubrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Shia LaBeouf poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Aubrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Chloe Fineman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, director Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza and Jon Voight pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Shia LaBeouf, from left, Jon Voight, D. B. Sweeney, and Grace VanderWaal pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

UPDATE
Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City
31m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Atlanta United’s payroll decreases markedly
2h ago

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes
2h ago

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes
2h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Fatal batting cage hit leads to lawsuit against Gainesville High staff
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

United Airlines says it has regained some privileges that were suspended after problem...
3m ago
A pair of late 3-putts sent Tiger Woods to a sluggish 1-over start at the PGA...
3m ago
THE LATEST
Judge is sorting out the final stretch of Trump's hush money trial
3m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia