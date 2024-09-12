Breaking: Microsoft outages being reported for users of 365 products
Francine weakens moving inland as the storm leaves behind flooding and widespread power outages

Francine has weakened to a tropical depression after slamming into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, causing widespread power outages and sending a dangerous storm surge rushing into coastal communities
By JACK BROOK and SARA CLINE – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Francine weakened Thursday after striking Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, sent storm surge rushing into coastal communities and raised flood fears in New Orleans and beyond as drenching rains spread over the northern Gulf Coast.

New Orleans awoke to widespread power outages and debris-covered streets. Just before sunrise, street lights on some blocks were working but large swaths of the city were without power. The roar of home generators was evident outside some houses.

Some 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain were possible in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, with up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) possible in some spots in parts of Alabama and Florida, forecasters said, warning of the potential threat of scattered flash flooding as farflung as Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta.

Francine slammed the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening with 100 mph (155 kph) winds in coastal Terrebonne Parish, battering a fragile coastal region that hasn't fully recovered from a series of devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021. It then moved at a fast clip toward New Orleans, pounding the city with torrential rains.

In New Orleans, rushing water nearly enveloped a pickup truck in an underpass, trapping the driver inside. A man who lives nearby grabbed a hammer, waded into the waist-high water, smashed the window and pulled the driver out. It was all captured on live TV by a WDSU-TV news crew Wednesday night.

After guiding the man to shore, Miles Crawford said: “I just had to go in there are do it.”

“I’m a nurse, so got to save lives, right?” Crawford, an emergency room nurse at University Medical Center, said seconds after the rescue. In an interview later outside his home, Crawford had a large bandage on his hand, cut in the rescue.

“I’m used to high-stress, high-level things on a daily basis,” he said. “We deal with things like that all the time, so it was nothing out of the ordinary.”

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. TV news broadcasts from coastal communities showed waves from nearby lakes, rivers and Gulf waters thrashing sea walls. Water poured into city streets amid blinding downpours. Oak and cypress trees leaned in the high winds, and some utility poles swayed back and forth.

Water was receding early Thursday in Jefferson Parish, where streets flooded, but canals were still high, parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a social media post. They pumped through the night, but there were sewer system problems and they couldn’t keep up with the storm, she said.

There had not been any major injuries or deaths, Sheng said.

“Let’s keep that going,” she said, asking residents to give the parish time to clear the streets, noting that the hazards after a storm can sometimes be more dangerous than the storm itself.

As the sun rose Thursday in Morgan City, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where the storm’s center made landfall, Jeffrey Beadle, 67, emerged from the hotel room where he had sheltered for the night as the streets flooded and blasts of wind battered town.

Beadle left his home in low-lying Bayou Louis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outside town, on Wednesday afternoon as the rain picked up and left almost all his possessions there. He had lived there for 30 years without suffering any major damage but he was worried this time would be different because his home had been right in the hurricane’s path. He had loaded his car and was preparing to return to check on his home.

“There’s nobody over on that end I can call,” he said. “I don’t know what I am going to, bruh. Hope everything’s good.”

The storm was downgraded Thursday from a tropical storm to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) as it churned north-northeast over Mississippi near 12 mph (19 kph) , the National Hurricane Center said. Francine was expected to continue weakening, becoming a post-tropical cyclone later in the day, and to slow down as it turns to the north over the next day, moving over central and northern Mississippi through early Friday.

Power outages in Louisiana topped 390,000 early Thursday in Louisiana, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us, with an additional 46,000 outages reported in Mississippi.

Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies helped evacuate 26 people, including many small children, trapped by rising water in housing units in Thibodaux on Wednesday evening and transported most of them to an emergency shelter, Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Deputies rescued residents from rising waters in other areas in Thibodaux and in the Kraemer community.

The sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Francine drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters, strengthening to a Category 2 storm before landfall. It weakened late Wednesday to a tropical storm.

In addition to torrential rains, there was a lingering threat of spin-off tornadoes from the storm Thursday in Florida and Alabama.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said the National Guard would fan out to parishes impacted by Francine. They have food, water, nearly 400 high-water vehicles, about 100 boats and 50 helicopters to respond to the storm, including for possible search-and-rescue operations.

Since the mid-19th century, some 57 hurricanes have tracked over or made landfall in Louisiana, according to The Weather Channel. Among them are some of the strongest, costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history.

Cline reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this story.

The W. Napoleon Ave drainage canal, behind guard rail, is about even with the road which is submerged with floodwaters. The W. Napoleon drainage canal overtopped after a deluge of rain from Hurricane Francine in Metairie, La., in Jefferson Parish, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





A car is submerged to its wheel well on Neyrey Dr. as water overflows the nearby W. Napoleon Ave drainage canal after a deluge of rain from Hurricane Francine in Metairie, La., in Jefferson Parish, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Ron Rhodes cleans up tree debris in front of his house in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.





Kim Haines surveys a tree that fell on. Her neighbor's house in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.





Residents walk past a tree that fell on a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.





Pier outside the East Harbor in Pass Christian, Miss. during excessive rainfall from Hurricane Francine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





A mangled tree blocks covers part of the street in front of a house in New Orleans' Carrollton neighborhood as Hurricane Francine hit the city with high winds and flooding rain on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.





Fox Weather on-air talent Bob Van Dillen reports on Hurricane Francine from Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





The entrance to Lake Ponchartrain Causeway is closed due to Hurricane Francine in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The causeway is the longest continuous bridge over water in the world.





An air mattress blows in wind from Hurricane Francine in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Rainfall from Hurricane Francine makes the white roof of the Caesars Superdome, left, difficult to see in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





People watch Hurricane Francine from inside the Sheraton on Canal Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Having never before experienced the powerful forces of a hurricane, meteorologist Max Claypool of Memphis, Tenn. tries to see if the powerful winds blowing from the Hurricane Francine eye wall could lift him further in the air on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2024, Houma, La.





Sparse traffic moves along Interstate 10, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, near Frenier Landing, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine.





Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:01 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Francine as it approaches landfall over Louisiana, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Dulac residents, top left, sit on their front porch as they watch water rise around their elevated home as the effects of Hurricane Francine are felt along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La., as the state of Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Francine's arrival.





FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson speaks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La., as the state of Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Francine's arrival.





Melanie Galindo's hair flies in the swirl of fast-moving air as the eye wall of Hurricane Francine crosses into the Houma area in Louisiana on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.





Having never before experienced the powerful forces of a hurricane, meteorologist Max Claypool of Memphis, Tenn. tries to see if the powerful winds blowing from the Hurricane Francine eye wall could lift him further in the air on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2024, Houma, La.





Orleans Levee District Police patrol Lakeshore Drive along Lake Ponchartrain as wind and rain pick up from Hurricane Francine in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





Conrad Bach gets doused with lake water while looking at waves from the wind and rain from Hurricane Francine along Lakeshore Drive along Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.





