France's unions call for strikes to pressure Macron into allowing leftist coalition government

PARIS (AP) — With just 15 days before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, a leader of a major French union on Thursday called for mass strikes to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into "respecting the results" of recent legislative elections and allow a leftist coalition to form a new government.

France has been at the brink of a governing paralysis since Sunday's vote for the National Assembly, the influential lower house of parliament, resulted in a legislature split between three political groupings: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, Macron's centrist allies and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

The New Popular Front alliance won the most seats in the legislature, but fell short of an outright majority to govern on its own. The alliance's three main parties, the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists and the Greens, have urged the president to turn to them to form the new government.