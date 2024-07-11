France's unions call for strikes to pressure Macron into allowing leftist coalition government

Nation & World News

A leader of a major French union has called for mass strikes to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into “respecting the results” of recent legislative elections and allow a leftist coalition to form a new government
Former French President Francois Hollande looks up as he poses with newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Former French President Francois Hollande looks up as he poses with newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
19 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — With just 15 days before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, a leader of a major French union on Thursday called for mass strikes to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into "respecting the results" of recent legislative elections and allow a leftist coalition to form a new government.

France has been at the brink of a governing paralysis since Sunday's vote for the National Assembly, the influential lower house of parliament, resulted in a legislature split between three political groupings: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, Macron's centrist allies and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

The New Popular Front alliance won the most seats in the legislature, but fell short of an outright majority to govern on its own. The alliance's three main parties, the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists and the Greens, have urged the president to turn to them to form the new government.

Sophie Binet, the general secretary of the CGT union, said in an interview with broadcaster France Inter Thursday that if Macron did not respect the results of the election, “he risks once again plunging the country into chaos.”

Binet said the president should allow the New Popular Front to form the new government, although the leftists alliance has not yet proposed a candidate for prime minister because of internal divisions. She called on union members to take to the streets and “join rallies to put the National Assembly under surveillance.”

“There must be popular, citizens’ pressure so that the elections’ results are respected,” Binet said.

Macron has asked his prime minister, Gabriel Attal, to continue handling day-to-day affairs, despite Attal's offer of resignation. On Wednesday, Macron said he will wait for the country's political parties to build a "Republican" majority at the National Assembly before he can decide on a new prime minister, infuriating the leftist coalition and the unions.

The new legislature's inaugural session is scheduled for July 18.

Newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, with former French President Francois Hollande at center, pose at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, with former French President Francois Hollande at center left, pose at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, with former French President Francois Hollande at center, pose at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The group of elected parliament members of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, with Mathilde Panot at center, visit the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The group of elected parliament members of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party clench their fist inside the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The benches of ministers are seen inside the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The group of elected parliament members of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party visit the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Mathilde Panot, a prominent member of far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party walks in the courtyard of the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Raphael Arnault, elected far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party parliament member, answers reporters at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Manuel Bompard, elected far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party parliament member, arrives at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Socialist party first secretary Olivier Faure, left, arrives with newly elected parliament members of the party at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

