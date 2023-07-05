France's Supreme Court rejects groups' request for slavery reparations in case from Martinique

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CARA ANNA – Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
X
France’s highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

The court’s decision on Wednesday said that no individual produced evidence showing they had “suffered individually” any damage from the crimes that their ancestors had been subjected to.

Slavery was abolished in France in 1848, but before that had a significant slave trade, shipping more than 1 million Africans to colonies in the Americas. The International Movement for Reparations and two other groups launched efforts in pursuit of reparations in 2005. French courts have repeatedly rejected their request, but the European Court of Human Rights kept their efforts alive by making their claims admissible.

A lawyer pursuing the case for reparations, Patrice Spinosi, in an emailed statement called the court’s decision “a new missed opportunity. But the fight continues.” Spinosi said the groups would again approach the European Court of Human Rights for a new appeal.

The issue of reparations is widely debated across the Caribbean, where an estimated 5 million slaves were brought over by colonial powers, including Britain and France, and forced to toil on sugar plantations and other fields under brutal conditions.

In 2022, an appeals court in Martinique, which is an overseas department of France, rejected the groups' request, noting that there's a statute of limitations for those crimes and that a French law already allows the implementation of certain measures meant to "bring a memorial contribution to the recognition of slavery and the slave trade" and that it is not for the judiciary to decide if those measures are sufficient.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Politics and running go hand in hand at AJC Peachtree Road Race 3h ago

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?
1h ago

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
3h ago

Cobb government spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. It got worse
4h ago

Cobb government spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. It got worse
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fight, but winning streak ends at nine
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Environmental activists arrested at Wimbledon for throwing confetti and puzzle pieces on...
6m ago
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL 'late to party' in launching inclusion...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as markets worldwide pull back
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
3h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
4h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top