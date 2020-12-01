France's Macron warns against going skiing in Switzerland

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last week that French winter sports resorts will be allowed to open for the Christmas season, but ski lifts, and thus, ski slopes, will have to remain shut at least until next month. The measure aims to dissuade people from traveling and mixing in ski resorts to prevent further virus infections.

France has started relaxing lockdown measures on Saturday, but bars and restaurants will remain closed at least until Jan. 20.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo agreed that “we need solidarity ... at our borders. We cannot ask (ski ) resorts to stop their activities and see that people are traveling.”

“In fact, all of us, we don't need a virologist to know that if that's forbidden in France, doing it in another country may not be very clever,” he said.

France and Germany, which has closed its ski resorts, are pushing for similar measures to be taken in other European countries, like Italy and Spain, for the Christmas season. Ski resorts are already open in Switzerland, which has allowed skiing.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus