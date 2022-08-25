France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

“We will not take the easy way,” Macron said and vowed that France will open up archives in the “quest for truth.” He added: “We did not choose and plan the past. We inherited it and we have to face it with humility.”

Earlier on Thursday, the two leaders attended a ceremony at the Martyrs' Memorial, which pays tribute to those who died during Algeria's struggle for independence, before heading to the presidential El Mouradia palace for a meeting and dinner.

Tebboune said Macron's visit will “energize" the relationship between Algeria and France. Their ties are "deep and diverse,” but the two countries need more trade agreements nd an improved business climate in Algeria to build a stronger economy for his country's youth, Tebboune said in the joint statement after their first meeting.

This is the second time Macron has been to Algeria as president. During a brief stop in December 2017, he called for a “partnership between equals.” Months before that, during a trip to Algiers as a presidential candidate, he called colonization a “crime against humanity.”

Macron, the first French president born after the end of Algeria’s brutal seven-year war of independence in 1962, has promised a reckoning of colonial-era wrongs. The country was occupied by France for 132 years.

In 2018, Macron recognized the responsibility of the French state in the 1957 death of a dissident in Algeria, Maurice Audin, admitting for the first time the military’s use of systematic torture during the war. He later made a key decision to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to the war, amid other gestures.

Macron will have a second meeting with Tebboune on Friday in the presence of the French army chief and defense and foreign ministers to discuss peace and stability in the region, after France completed the withdrawal of its troops from Mali earlier this month. Paris still maintains troops in the broader Sahel region, with the heart of the operation moved to Niger.

Coordination with Algerian authorities is crucial, as the country shares long borders in the Sahara with Mali, Libya and Niger, paths used by smugglers and Islamic extremists, the Elysee stressed.

No energy supply or other big trade contract is expected during Macron’s trip, but the focus will be on future economic relations.

Algeria's status as a key gas supplier for Europe has been enhanced amid fears that Russia could cut off supplies. The North African country is the EU's third-largest gas supplier, representing 8.2% of the 27-nation bloc's imports in 2021.

Algiers has already started increasing its gas supplies to the continent, mostly via two pipelines that connect the country to Italy and Spain. It signed a $4 billion gas deal with U.S. group Occidental Petroleum, Italian company Eni and French giant Total.

Tensions between the two countries escalated following a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa, including Algeria, because governments there were refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.

Relations further worsened after Algeria recalled its ambassador to France citing alleged “irresponsible comments” attributed to Macron about Algeria’s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government. In retaliation, Algeria accused Paris of “genocide” during the colonial era.

Both countries agreed to resume cooperation in December.

The leaders discussed the visa situation during Thursday's meeting. There are several million Algerian citizens or people of Algerian descent in France.

Before the trip, the Elysee said Macron will raise human rights issues, in a country where activists criticize an unjust system of governance that views dissidents as criminals and doesn't allow freedom of speech.

On Friday, Macron will go to the Christian and Jewish cemetery of Saint-Eugene in Algiers. He will also visit the Great Mosque.

He will then head to Oran, the country’s second-largest city, where he will attend Saturday a show of breakdancing, which will become an Olympic sport in 2024 in Paris.

Associated Press journalist Barbara Surk in Nice, France, contributed to this report.

