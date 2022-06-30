France's Macron urges world leaders to better protect oceans

Despite a fourth round of negotiations three months ago, a deal on the proposed treaty instrument is still not within sight. A fifth round is scheduled for August in New York.

"Together, we must set ambitious goals for biodiversity and especially for oceans, like we did with the Paris (climate) Agreement," Macron said, referring to the 2015 treaty that set temperature targets for curbing global warming.

Participants at the five-day Lisbon conference are expected to adopt a non-binding declaration that could help facilitate the protection and conservation of oceans and their resources, according to the U.N.. The declaration was set to be endorsed Friday.

France and Costa Rica are co-chairing an intergovernmental environmental group launched in 2019, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which now includes 102 countries, Macron said.

“Together, we are defending the principle of a framework that will enable us to protect at least 30% of land and sea by 2030,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes a walk with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on a walkway outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes a walk with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on a walkway outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

