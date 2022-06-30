BreakingNews
France's Macron urges world leaders to better protect oceans

French President Emmanuel Macron takes a walk with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on a walkway outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

French President Emmanuel Macron takes a walk with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on a walkway outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

National & World News
1 hour ago
French President Emmanuel Macron is urging other world leaders to better protect the planet’s oceans by adopting an international agreement modeled on the legally binding Paris climate accords

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron urged other world leaders Thursday to better protect the planet's oceans by adopting an international agreement modeled on the legally binding Paris climate accords.

Macron traveled to Portugal after attending a NATO summit in neighboring Spain to make a speech at the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

Macron acknowledged the failure of world leaders to update an international treaty, known as the Convention on the Law of the Sea, High Seas, to include a mechanism that addresses ocean conservation and the sustainability of marine life.

“We’ve been discussing that text for seven years,” Macron said. “It’s now time to achieve it quickly.”

Oceans cover some 70% of the Earth’s surface and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people. Scientists estimate that 50% to 80% of all life on the planet resides under the surface of oceans and at least 50% of the oxygen on the planet comes from the oceans, the majority produced by plankton.

Despite a fourth round of negotiations three months ago, a deal on the proposed treaty instrument is still not within sight. A fifth round is scheduled for August in New York.

"Together, we must set ambitious goals for biodiversity and especially for oceans, like we did with the Paris (climate) Agreement," Macron said, referring to the 2015 treaty that set temperature targets for curbing global warming.

Participants at the five-day Lisbon conference are expected to adopt a non-binding declaration that could help facilitate the protection and conservation of oceans and their resources, according to the U.N.. The declaration was set to be endorsed Friday.

France and Costa Rica are co-chairing an intergovernmental environmental group launched in 2019, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which now includes 102 countries, Macron said.

“Together, we are defending the principle of a framework that will enable us to protect at least 30% of land and sea by 2030,” he said.

Credit: Armando Franca

Credit: Armando Franca

Portuguese police lead away Greenpeace activists that tried to paste big posters by the entrance to the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, right, pose for a photo with well-wishers outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, center, pose for a photo with a well-wisher outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses a well-wisher while taking a walk with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, right, on a walkway outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

