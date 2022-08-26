France's Macron addresses visa issue during Algeria trip

“We share the same will” to implement policies combating illegal immigration and trafficking, Macron said. That includes being “more efficient” in sending back to Algeria people illegally staying in France, he said.

France wants to have “a much more flexible approach” on providing visas to families of French-Algerian dual nationals, artists, sportspeople and entrepreneurs, he added.

Asked about whether he discussed human rights issues with Tebboune, Macron said that “we discussed very freely about everything,” but did not provide details.

Human rights activists criticize Algeria's system of governance that views dissidents as criminals and doesn’t allow freedom of speech.

Macron said France wants to strengthen its economic partnership with Algeria. The country is a key partner in providing gas to the European continent, a status that has been reinforced amid the war in Ukraine.

France relies on Algeria for about 8% of its gas imports. No new contract was expected to be signed during the visit.

On Friday morning, Macron visited the Christian and Jewish cemetery of Saint-Eugene in Algiers, where he paid tribute to the French who died during Algeria’s war of independence.

Macron, the first French president born after the end of the war in 1962, has promised a reckoning of colonial-era wrongs. The country was occupied by France for 132 years.

On Thursday, Macron and Tebboune agreed to form a joint commission of historians who will examine the past from the beginning of the French colonization in 1830 to Algeria’s independence.

Macron was to have another meeting with Tebboune Friday to discuss peace and stability in the region. He was also scheduled to go to Algiers' Great Mosque later in the day day, before heading to Oran, the country's second largest city.

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune during a press conference Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Algiers. Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune during a press conference Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Algiers. Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures during a press conference with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Algiers. Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures during a press conference with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Algiers. Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, pose with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune before their talks, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Algiers. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Algeria for a three-day official visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations while seeking to heal wounds inherited from the colonial era, 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, pose with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune before their talks, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Algiers. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Algeria for a three-day official visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations while seeking to heal wounds inherited from the colonial era, 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul