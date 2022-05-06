France's left agrees to largely campaign together vs. Macron

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party is rebranding and forming alliances with other moderate parties ahead of the legislative elections.

The president’s political movement, La Republique en Marche (The Republic on the Move) changed its name to Renaissance and teamed up with two other centrist parties to mount a joint effort to win a ruling majority in the parliament for Macron’s second term.

Macron defeated his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, in last month’s presidential vote. Le Pen’s score in two rounds of voting was unprecedented, suggesting that political leanings in France may be shifting increasingly to the right.

However, legislative elections are traditionally difficult for Len Pen’s National Rally, in part because other parties often come together to bar the way for its candidates. Macron’s new coalition, called Ensemble (Together), primarily faces a challenge from the left in June's parliamentary election.

The president’s movement and its centrist allies together hold over 300 seats in the outgoing parliament, making him the favorite to again win a majority.

Macron is hoping that having elected him to a second, five-year term, a large enough numbers of voters won’t want to tie his hands by saddling him with a parliament largely filled with opponents.

Caption Electoral posters for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melencho and reading "Melenchon Prime Minister" are pictured before a local meeting, Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Lille, northern France. Jean-Luc Melenchon, who earned a third place finish in the presidential election, is trying to engineer a stunning comeback as the head of a coalition of leftist parties who have spent the past five years in the president's large shadow. Legislative elections will be held over two rounds of voting, on June 12 and 19.(AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler