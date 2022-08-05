ajc logo
X

France's going through its most severe drought ever, PM says

The fountains of Concorde plaza remove empty as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Paris' regional authorities warned residents to be vigilant Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Combined ShapeCaption
The fountains of Concorde plaza remove empty as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Paris' regional authorities warned residents to be vigilant Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

National & World News
21 minutes ago
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has warned that France is facing the “most severe drought” ever recorded in the country and announced the activation of a government crisis unit

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing the “most severe drought” ever recorded in the country and announced the activation of a government crisis unit.

Borne said in a written statement on Friday that many areas in France are going through a “historic situation” as the country endures its third heatwave this summer.

“The exceptional drought we are currently experiencing is depriving many municipalities of water and is a tragedy for our farmers, our ecosystems and biodiversity,” the statement said.

Weather forecasts suggest that the heat, which increases evaporation and water needs, could continue for the next 15 days, possibly making the situation even more worrying, the statement stressed.

The government’s crisis unit will be in charge of monitoring the situation in the hardest-hit areas and coordinate measures like bringing drinking water to some places.

It will also monitor the impact of the drought on France’s energy production, transport infrastructure and agriculture.

The drought may force French energy giant EDF to cut power production at nuclear plants which use river water to cool reactors.

France now has 62 regions with restrictions on water usage due to the lack of rain.

The minister for ecological transition, Christophe Béchu, said during a visit to southeastern France that more than 100 municipalities are not able to provide drinking water to the tap anymore and need to get supplied by truck.

“The worst the situation is, the more we make drinking water the priority compared to other usages," he said.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges14h ago
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
17h ago
‘I could die any second’
19h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
8h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
8h ago
The Jolt: Abrams and Kemp go hunting for new voters
47m ago
The Latest
Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
27m ago
Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
27m ago
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
29m ago
Featured
Athens becomes the latest in Georgia municipality to decriminalize marijuana.

Athens - Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
22h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top