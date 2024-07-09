Nation & World News

France's leftist coalition demands the right to form a government after fractured parliament vote

The leftist coalition that won the most seats in France's National Assembly in surprise results is now demanding the immediate right to form a government, even though no grouping won a majority of seats
Former French President Francois Hollande looks up as he poses with newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Former French President Francois Hollande looks up as he poses with newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By SYLVIE CORBET and NICOLAS GARRIGA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — The leftist coalition that won the most seats in France's National Assembly in surprise results demanded on Tuesday the immediate right to form a government, even though no grouping won a majority of seats.

It is unprecedented in France's modern history to have a fractured parliament. Sunday's vote raised the risk of paralysis for the European Union's second-largest economy. The legislature is split between the New Popular Front leftist coalition, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist allies and the far-right National Rally.

Macron on Monday asked his prime minister, Gabriel Attal, to continue handling day-to-day affairs, despite Attal's offer of resignation, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics. Macron leaves Wednesday for a NATO summit in Washington.

The leftist coalition's three main parties — the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists and the Greens — began negotiations to find a candidate for prime minister. The coalition in a statement called on Macron to “immediately turn to the New Popular Front" and allow it to form a government. It said the “prolonged retention” of Attal could be seen as an attempt to erase the election results.

“We solemnly warn the president of the republic against any attempts to hijack the institutions,” the statement said, adding: “If the president continues to ignore the results it will amount to betrayal of our constitution and a coup against democracy, which we will strongly oppose.”

The leftist coalition includes France’s former Socialist President Francois Hollande, who has made an unexpected comeback on the political stage as one of the most prominent candidates in the elections, winning a seat in his hometown. He’s seen as a key player but didn't speak to journalists as he joined fellow members of the Socialist party.

The New Popular Front “is the leading Republican force in this country and it is therefore its responsibility to form a government ... to implement the public policies expected by the French people,” Green lawmaker Cyrielle Chatelain said.

Talks within the leftist coalition are complicated by internal divisions now that the goal for its hurried formation in recent days — keeping the far right from power in France — has been achieved.

Some are pushing for a hard-left figure for prime minister, while others closer to the center-left prefer a more consensual personality. France’s prime minister is accountable to parliament and can be ousted through a no-confidence vote.

“France Unbowed lawmakers are going into the National Assembly not as an opposition force ... but as a force that intends to govern the country," hard-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot said.

The top negotiator for the Socialist party, Johanna Rolland, said the future prime minister won’t be Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the divisive hard-left founder of France Unbowed who has angered many moderates. Mélenchon, who did not run in the legislative elections, joined the talks at the National Assembly.

Speaking on France 2 television, Rolland suggested the leftist coalition could work with center-left members of Macron’s alliance.

Some were accepting the need to make deals and get along.

“In my view, the French people sent us a clear message. They did not want to give an absolute majority to any specific political bloc so they’re ordering us to listen to one another, work together and that’s what we need to do," said Yael Braun-Pivet, a member of Macron’s centrist alliance and former president of the National Assembly.

According to official results, all three main blocs fell far short of the 289 seats needed to control the 577-seat National Assembly, the more powerful of France’s two legislative chambers.

The results showed just over 180 seats for the New Popular Front, more than 160 for Macron's centrist alliance and more than 140 for the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen.

Macron has three years remaining in his presidential term.

___

Associated Press writer Barbara Surk in Nice, France, and Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris contributed.

___

Follow AP's global election coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/global-elections/

Newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, with former French President Francois Hollande at center, pose at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, with former French President Francois Hollande at center left, pose at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Newly elected parliament members of the Socialist party, with former French President Francois Hollande at center, pose at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



The group of elected parliament members of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, with Mathilde Panot at center, visit the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



The group of elected parliament members of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party clench their fist inside the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



The benches of ministers are seen inside the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



The group of elected parliament members of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party visit the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Mathilde Panot, a prominent member of far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party walks in the courtyard of the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Raphael Arnault, elected far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party parliament member, answers reporters at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Manuel Bompard, elected far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party parliament member, arrives at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Socialist party first secretary Olivier Faure, left, arrives with newly elected parliament members of the party at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Paris. French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



French newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) Aurelien Pradie arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) for the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front - NFP), La France Insoumise (LFI) Mathilde Panot arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) for the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front - NFP), La France Insoumise (LFI) Mathilde Panot pose with newly elected LFI deputies as they arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Member of Parliament Laurent Wauquiez arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) for the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front - NFP), La France Insoumise (LFI) Raphael Arnault arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) for The Ecologists (EELV) political party from the leftist coalition "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front - NFP) Steevy Gustave arrives at France's National Assembly in Paris on July 9, 2024, following the second round of France legislative election. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) for the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front - NFP), La France Insoumise (LFI) Mathilde Panot, Manuel Bompard arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



French newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) LFI Daniele Obono arrives for a welcoming day at the National Assembly following the second round of France's legislative election in Paris on July 9, 2024. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)



