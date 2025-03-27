Nation & World News
France's foreign minister is in China to discuss Ukraine and trade issues

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has begun a two-day visit to China during which he is to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on the Ukraine and a longstanding trade dispute between China and Europe
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, left, is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, left, is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)
21 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot began a two-day visit to China on Thursday during which he is to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on Ukraine and longstanding trade disputes between China and Europe.

Barrot went into a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shortly before noon, to be followed by a news conference and luncheon. On Friday, he will travel to Shanghai for a series of meetings with local officials and business leaders.

France has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invasion, while Beijing has backed Russia diplomatically and provided an economic lifeline by buying Russian natural resources. Barrot's visit is an opportunity to gauge China's attitude on Ukraine ahead of a major French-hosted meeting on a possible peacekeeping force for the country.

The talks come as fissures are showing between the U.S. and Europe over support for Ukraine, with Washington increasingly seen as backing Moscow.

French President François Macron said Wednesday that a proposed European armed force could be deployed in Ukraine in under an eventual peace deal, and could "respond" to a Russian attack if Moscow launched one.

Macron said Wednesday that a proposed European armed force for possible deployment in Ukraine in tandem with an eventual peace deal could “respond” to a Russian attack if Moscow launched one.

Europe has long complained of unfair Chinese trade practices that it says force European companies to take on Chinese partners, share business practices and result in a major Chinese trade surpluses.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, left, is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, second left, meets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, unseen, during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, left, meets with Duan Peng President of the Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU), in Beijing, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Adek Berry/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivers speech at the Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) in Beijing, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Adek Berry/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting to prepare Thursday's gathering of the so-called "coalition of the willing" nations that are allies of Ukraine, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Dani Dumitriu talks to reporters at her office in New York, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

